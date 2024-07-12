Secondary School Teacher Commits Suicide

Panford Mweetwa, a 46-year-old teacher at Maguya Day Secondary School in Chipata District in Zambia has taken his own life.

The man allegedly committed suicide by taking unknown poisonous substances.

Panford Mweetwa, who was recently transferred from Nsanjika Day Secondary School to Maguya left behind a written note stating that “he had been working very hard but had nothing to show what he had achieved” and further indicated on how his money is to be shared.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Mwami.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Stephen Mayoko who confirmed the incident to the media on Friday, July 5, explained that the deceased told his wife that he was going into Chipata town, howeve, around 10pm, Mr. Mweetwa was found unconscious.

He was rushed to Katandala clinic for treatment but was later referred to another hospital where he was admitted.

Whilst being treated, the deceased who was able to talk revealed that he had taken unknown poisonous liquid to end his life. He died the same day. The body is still in the mortuary awaiting burial.