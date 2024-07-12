Tragedy Strikes In Warri As Lady Jumps To Her Death From Flyover

A shocking incident has left residents of Warri and Uvwie local government areas in Delta State in mourning after a lady in her 30s jumped to her death from the Ekpan flyover last Saturday.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the lady scream “I’m tired of life” before falling backwards from the flyover, fatally hitting her head on the busy NPA Road.

The tragic event has sparked concerns about depression, frustration, and spiritual manipulation, with many calling for greater support and protection.

Deltans are urging the state and federal governments to install high protective rails on flyovers and bridges to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The police have confirmed the incident, dismissing claims that it was a skit gone wrong. Residents are calling for increased vigilance and support, with some suggesting that pedestrians should be discouraged from using flyovers as walking routes. The incident has left many in shock, with some drawing parallels to a similar suicide reported in Lagos State just days earlier.