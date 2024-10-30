Former Rivers Transport Commissioner, Emeh Glory Emeh Lauds National Network’s Resilience

A former Commissioner for Transport and Commerce at periods in Rivers State, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has lauded the doggedness and resilience of National Network newspaper in successfully navigating the murky waters of the media landscape in Nigeria.

Chief Emeh Glory Emeh made the commendation while receiving the Bridge Builder Award of the National Network Newspaper as part of the activities marking its 20th anniversary over the weekend in Port Harcourt.

To have weathered all the storm, especially under political dispensations that saw the media as a threat and still standing, is unimaginable and marks the newspaper out from the others, most of which have fallen by the wayside, and others permanently gone never to come back, Chief Emeh noted.

The London trained lawyer, political adviser media strategist under Sir Dr. Peter regime recalled with joy the embryonic stage of National Network vis-à-vis the height and status it has attained in 20 years, attributing the feat to dedication, commitment and professional excellence of the editorial team of the newspaper which he described as formidable.

The Emohua-born administrator and astute politician was also full of praises for the Publisher of the newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam for his outstanding courage and fearlessness which he said have stood him out among his contemporaries.

Most appreciatiable he said, was the remembrance and expression of gratitude to him by National Network newspaper through the award on account his (Emeh Glory Emeh) encouragement and contributions to Port Harcourt-based newspapers while he was in office.

“I am very happy and impressed by your show of gratitude and for standing firm in the face of all odds against the journalism practice in Nigeria. You need to be encouraged for the role you play particularly in Rivers State as a medium of insightful, investigative and robust reporting that has helped both the governors and the governed with the relevant information on the needs, desires and reservations of the people, and the policies and programmes of government respectively,” Chief Emeh stated.

He advised and prayed National Network to continue with the same spirit and always stand by what they believe in at all times with the assurance that future events and situations will always vindicate the newspaper.