Rev Paul Kingston Methodist Church Brings Free Medical  Programme To Kono Community

The Kono Diocese of the Methodist Church in Nigeria celebrated its 14th Annual Free Medical Care Program on Saturday, October 26, 2024. This year’s event, held at the Rev Paul Kingston church’s venue, brought essential medical services to over 296 residents of Kono and surrounding areas.

The program began at 7AM, where participants received numbers for their turn in the various health checks that were offered. The health services included temperature checks, blood pressure monitoring, malaria and blood sugar tests, eye examinations, and the distribution of eyeglasses and medications. The initiative also featured deworming treatments for both children and adults.

Dr. Popnen Tee led a dedicated team of 12 healthcare professionals, including three medical doctors, one ophthalmologist, two laboratory scientists, one pharmacist, and five nurses. Their commitment ensured that a wide range of health concerns were addressed throughout the day.

The Diagnostic Unit conducted rapid malaria tests on 100 individuals, revealing 28 positive cases of the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum. Blood glucose tests were administered to 50 participants aged 40 and above; while most results were normal, two individuals exhibited elevated blood sugar levels, indicating the need for further medical attention.

In the Eye Unit, over 70 patients were examined, with common conditions including conjunctivitis, presbyopia, refractive errors, and vitamin A deficiency. Notably, a significant number of patients were diagnosed with glaucoma, primarily attributed to aging and inadequate eye care. The team distributed 42 pairs of eyeglasses along with necessary medications.

Additionally, the health checks revealed concerning trends in blood pressure. A total of 204 temperature checks indicated a substantial number of suspected hypertensive cases, with systolic readings exceeding 140 in many patients.

The program also focused on child health, with 92 children receiving deworming treatments. Among the noteworthy findings were a diagnosis of hernia in a seven-year-old girl and undescended testes in a four-year-old boy, underscoring the importance of such community health initiatives.

In total, the program provided vital health services to 296 individuals, demonstrating the Methodist Church’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of the Kono community.

The church expressed profound gratitude to God for the program’s success and thanked the sponsors and supporters who made the event possible. Special appreciation was given to the Presbyter and church leaders for their cooperation, as well as to Dr. Tee Popnen and the entire medical team for their unwavering dedication.

The annual free medical care program continues to be a beacon of hope and health for the Kono community, reinforcing the vital role of such initiatives in improving public health and providing accessible medical care to those in need.