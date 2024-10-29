Senator Lee Maeba Loses Mother, Fixes Burial for November 30

…Inaugurates 20-Man Burial Sub-Committees

The Maeba family of Luwa community in Nyo-Khana district of Khana Local Government Area is in mourning following the passing of Leka Erefori Basi Maeba, beloved mother of fourth republic Senator Lee Maeba. She passed on at the age of 94, 51 years after the demise of her husband. Her death has left a profound impact on the community and the family, who have expressed their deep sorrow in a statement released on Monday to announce her interment.

Leka Erefori Maeba, a cherished matriarch of the Maeba family, was known for her unwavering dedication to her community and her role as a guiding figure for her children. She is remembered not only for her nurturing spirit but also for her contributions to the cultural and social fabric of the Luwa Community in the Nyo-Khana district of Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, she will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 30, 2024, in her hometown of Luwa. A burial service will be held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Nyo-Khana Diocese, Kalaoko Circuit, Luwa Local Church at 10:00 AM, shortly before the burial.

To ensure a dignified and honorable farewell, the family has inaugurated a 20-man burial sub-committee tasked with coordinating the funeral arrangements.

The sub-committees include: Funeral/Mortuary/Grave: Chaired by Chlef Sam Okpoko, with members Hon. Gote Maeba and Engr. Keenam Maeba. Venue and Decoration: Also led by Chlef Sam Okpoko, alongside Mr. Eremie and Dublin Dumerene while Programme Production will be managed by Barry Nwine.

Other subcommittees are Local Government Liaison: Comprising Amb. Chijioke Launwo (Executive Chairman, Obio/Akpor LGA) and Hon. Martins Nwigbo (Executive Chairman, Khana LGA). Rivers State Government Liaison: Comprising Hon. Sydney Gbara and Hon. Victor Kii.

The Media/Publicity subcommittees features Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, Dr. Emma Okah, and Hon. Cyri Dum Nwite. Khana LGA Mobilisations subcommittee is ably led by Dr. Lalonu Nwibubasa and Hon. Henry Kpune.

There is also the Church Choir subcommittee featuring Hon. Tonye Saturday and Eko Sunday; Traditional Rulers subcommittee with HRM Suanu Baridam and HRM Deebom; Transportation Airport-Luwa-Port Harcourt-Luwa to be manned by Oscar Gbenenee.

Security Coordination will be jointly handled by the Nigeria Police force, Civil Defence, Army and informal; Family participation by Engr Power Maeba, Dr. Isaac Maeba, Pastor Monday Maeba and Engr. Keenam Maeba.

Luwa Community will be coordinated by Siabe Eluanwi with the Youth Leader, Chief Naee Uruwari and Ufor Emmanuel as members. This is also the Contact, Abuja, Port Harcourt subcommittee under the leadership of Vincent Barinyana and assisted by Covenant Maeba.

Dr. Lalonu Nwibubasa, Dr. Fidelis Babep and Dr. Victor Oris Onyiri will handle medical emergency.

The family has urged relations, friends and well-wishers to join in commemorating the life of Ma Erefori, a woman whose legacy of love and service will continue to inspire future generations.

As preparations for the burial commence, the Maeba family appreciates the outpouring of support during this difficult time.