…Lauds Newspaper’s Impact

Real Estate tycoon and Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for local journalism, challenging the perception that national papers overshadowed their counterparts.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration and awards/Gala night of National Network newspaper at Lasien Pavilion Royal, Forces Avenue in Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Friday, the Mayor of Housing said he recounted his initial skepticism when his press director, Mr. Ignatius Chukwu introduced him to the newspaper.

“I was wondering if anything good is happening in the local papers because most of us just have our eyes on the national papers,” he admitted.

However, My-ACE China who was conferred with the Pillar of Entrepreneurship Award, quickly pivoted to praise National Network newspaper for its impactful coverage and community engagement, declared that, “The newspaper has done so well in impressing me in our partnership that that is the reason I’m here today.”

The event, held to celebrate outstanding contributions within the newspaper, was marked by a lighthearted yet pointed jab at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

My-ACE China humorously noted his dissatisfaction with previous NUJ events, stating, “I was here for the NUJ week dinner, and it was not this grand.”

He jokingly suggested that the Reverend Canon Jerry Needam, who organized the event, should face consequences for the perceived shortcomings of the NUJ.

In a show of generosity, the Mayor announced a financial reward for the impeccably dressed staff of the National Network. “After this event, I want all their individual account numbers sent to me. I will be giving each of them #30,000 naira for looking so immaculate,” he declared, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Additionally, he recognized two exemplary staff members, ThankGod and Ken, with a special award and a bonus of #100,000 naira each, on top of the #200,000 naira they were already set to receive from their organization.

“It’s not easy to be the best staff in an establishment,” he acknowledged as he also took a moment to highlight the personal charm of the newspaper’s Publisher, commending his perpetual cheerfulness.

Before concluding his remarks, the Mayor dedicated his Award to the Alesa Community in Eleme.

“They have been so hospitable that I am shocked. I’m going to use them to admonish the rest of the people,” he said, reflecting on his experiences in Rivers State.

The Mayor of Housing dismissed the negative rumors he had heard about Eleme prior to his arrival, emphasizing the warmth and hospitality he had encountered.

As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that My ACE China’s relationship with the National Network newspaper marks a significant shift in local media engagement.

His comments not only underscored the value of local journalism but also set a precedent for future collaborations, aiming to foster a more positive narrative around community reporting in Nigeria.