ODF Demands $20 Billion Compensation From FG

The Ogoni Development Foundation (ODF) is seeking $20 billion in compensation from the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) for decades of suffering resulting from both environmental degradation and political oppression

The plight of the Ogonis has been marked by severe consequences stemming from oil and gas exploration in the region, leading to widespread environmental damage, social neglect, and political victimization. The community has repeatedly called for assistance, but their pleas have largely gone unanswered, exacerbating their struggles with poverty and health crises.

A significant chapter in their history unfolded in 1993 when the Nigerian military, under the late General Sani Abacha, invaded Ogoniland.

This brutal crackdown forced over 10,000 Ogonis into exile under the United Nations Refugee Program, leaving lasting scars on the community.

In light of these ongoing challenges, the Ogoni Development Foundation (ODF), a pan-Ogoni advocacy group, is urging the Federal Government of Nigeria to acknowledge its responsibilities and provide reparations for the trauma and persecution inflicted upon the Ogonis during the military invasion.

Comrade Victor Wisdom, the Director-General of ODF, stated, “The Federal Government continues to behave as if nothing has happened to the Ogonis during that avoidable invasion.” He emphasized that the government has yet to address the plight of those displaced, which has only worsened the poverty and social issues plaguing Ogoniland.

Wisdom expressed hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would respond favorably to their demands, thereby enhancing his political credibility both domestically and internationally. He remarked, “The president is not unaware of the many travails the Ogonis have endured at the hands of irresponsible administrations and exploitative multinational corporations.”

The ODF believes that the current administration has the potential to reshape Nigeria’s image by addressing the grievances of the Ogoni people, who have long been neglected. Wisdom also extended his gratitude to Ogonis actively working for peace and progress in the region, urging them to continue their efforts. While the ODF has not outlined specific actions it may take if the government fails to respond positively, Wisdom assured that the needs of the people will guide future decisions. The call for compensation underscores a larger struggle for justice and recognition, as the Ogoni community continues to seek redress for their historical and ongoing suffer