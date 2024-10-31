Senate Summons NDLEA Over Allegation Against Senator

The senate has summoned the Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) General Buba Marwa, to appear before it over allegations raised against the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South.

The Senate has set up a six-member panel to invite all those involved in the accusation raised by NDLEA that Senator Ashiru made disparaging comments on NDLEA last week because he failed to stop the arrest and trial of some people found to be involved in drug abuse in his house.

The panel, which is chaired by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South, has Senator Kaka Shehu, APC, Borno Central; Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central; Senator Ireti Kingibe, LP, FCT; Senator Afolabi Shauibu, APC, Ogun Central; and Senator Lawal Usman, PDP, Kaduna Central.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were sequels to a point of order by Senator Ashiru.

Ashiru, who came under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Order, explained how the reaction to his comment last week during a debate on a bill by the NDLEA has affected his integrity, as he neither takes alcohol nor carbonated drinks except water, pleaded that the matter must be taken very seriously. Senate took the matter after rising from a closed-door session that started at 11.49 am and ended at 1.25 pm.