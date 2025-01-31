Aprioku Family Responds To Wike’s Allegations, Defends Legacy

The Aprioku family of Okrika in Rivers State has condemned recent comments made by former Rivers State governor and FCT Minister, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike against two prominent members of the family, and accused the Minister of tarnishing their reputation and integrity.

In a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the Aprioku family in a statement signed by Chief (Dr.) Bernard Atonbere Aprioku-Okome and Prof. Innocent Miebaka Aprioku, the family alleged that Wike through his utterance, questioned the impartiality of Honourable Justice Sika Henry Aprioku and Venerable (TPL Dr.) Minakuro Aprioku, both esteemed figures in the Rivers State public service, adding that the Minister’s assertions suggested a conflict of interest stemming from a previous dismissal of Minakuro Aprioku from civil service, which the family vehemently denied.

“Mr. Wike’s comments are not only unfounded but a direct attack on our family’s legacy of values, integrity, and nobility in public service,” stated Chief (Dr.) Aprioku-Okome.

He emphasized that both Justice Aprioku and Venerable Aprioku had been exonerated from any wrongdoing related to a building collapse incident that had occurred in 2018.

The family highlighted that Venerable Aprioku had successfully contested his wrongful suspension and was reinstated, with all back pay awarded, after a prolonged legal battle.

They pointed out that Wike was neither a party to the legal proceedings in question nor qualified to comment on the judicial decisions made.

The Aprioku family called on the general public to disregard Wike’s claims, labeling him a “pathological liar,” and emphasized their commitment to upholding their family legacy of service and moral integrity.

They urged Rivers State citizens to reflect on the contributions of their family to education and public service over generations.

As the situation unfolds, the Aprioku family remains vigilant, expressing concerns for the safety of their members, particularly Justice Sika Henry Aprioku, amidst the ongoing political tensions.

The family reiterated their resolve to protect their name and reputation against any attempts at character assassination.

The press briefing concluded with a strong reaffirmation of their family’s values as they vowed to stand firm against any further unwarranted attacks.