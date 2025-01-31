PDP Celebrates Gov. Fubara @ 50

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebrates the Governor of Rivers State and leader of the Party in the State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as he marks his birthday today.

Governor Fubara is a humble, peaceful, courageous and insightful leader who deeply loves and respects his people; a democrat to the core, the true man of the people and quiet achiever who elevated the unity, wellbeing and common aspiration of the people of Rivers State over self-conceited considerations and personal aggrandizement.

Over the years, as a public servant and now a democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Governor Fubara has, to the admiration of all, distinguished himself as a highly ingenious administrator who employs his dexterity as a financial expert in effectively managing the resources of the State and delivering unprecedented infrastructural and human empowerment projects without any external borrowing.

Our Party is proud of Governor Fubara who, in spite of the challenges since assumption of office, continues to touch the lives of the people as evident in the massive delivery of life-changing projects and programmes in critical sectors of road infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing, agriculture and food production, oil and gas, security, economic empowerment and employment opportunities across all spheres of endeavors in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

The PDP applauds Governor Fubara’s effort in restoring, defending and deepening democracy, peaceful co-existence, transparency in government and adherence to the Rule of Law in Rivers State. We also acknowledge his continuing roles with other governors elected on the platform of the PDP in ensuring the unity, stability and growth of our Party at this time.

On this special occasion, our Party celebrates Governor Fubara and prays to God to continue to protect and keep him in good health, as he leads Rivers State to greater heights to the glory of God and benefit of humanity.

Happy Birthday Your Excellency!

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba National Publicity Secretary