All Roads Lead To Nembe, As Gov Fubara’s Aide Lays Mother To Rest, Thursday, Feb 6

The serene town of Nembe, Bayelsa State is poised to become a focal point of remembrance and celebration as the family, friends, well-wishers and sympathizers of the late Madam Ayebadieye Dorcas Edward-Igbeta gather to pay last respect to the fallen heroin.

The beloved matriarch, and mother of Dr. Ayebaesin Jacob Beredugo, Principal Secretary to His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State died on November 8, 2024, at the age of 79, following a brief illness, leaving behind a profound impact on her community and family.

The burial programme released by the family shows that Madam Edward-Igbeta’s funeral service will hold at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at St. Luke’s Cathedral Church , Nembe City, Bayelsa State. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, bringing together relatives from the Igbeta family in Ibuama Bennie and the Beredugo Group of Chieftaincy Houses, as well as members of the Agbidi family from the Chief Oru-Bokolo War Canoe Houses.

Friends and well-wishers from all over Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta states and beyond, including the Ebighaghabofa Olomu of the Senware family of Izon-Burutu, are also anticipated to pay their respects.

In a heartfelt tribute to their matriarch, family representatives expressed their sorrow and resilience. “Madam Edward Igbeta was not just a mother; she was a guiding light for our family and the entire community,” said Chief (Hon) B.N. Erewari-Igbeta, PhD. “Her spirit will forever reside in our hearts.”

The burial programme which was jointly signed by Chief Isaiah Howells Young-Dede

(Chief Oru-Bokolo-Elect), Chief (Hon) B.N. Erewari-Igbeta (PhD), and Dr. Ayebasin Jacob-Beredugo, said the service will be followed by a reception at King Koko’s Square, where attendees will share stories and memories, celebrating the life of a woman who dedicated herself to her family and community.

The festivities will continue on Sunday, February 9, 2025, with a family thanksgiving service at St. Luke’s Cathedral Church, Nembe, Bayelsa State, ensuring that the legacy of Madam Edward-Igbeta is not only remembered but also celebrated with joy and gratitude.

As the community comes together to honor this cherished figure, it serves as a reminder of the strength and unity that characterize the people of Nembe. With every road leading to the town on Thursday, February 6, the love and respect for Madam Ayebadieye Dorcas Edward Igbeta will resonate throughout the region, solidifying her place in the hearts of all who knew her.