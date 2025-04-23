NBTE Approves Law Programme, Other Courses For Capt. Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt

…As 1882 New Students Matriculate For 2024/2025 Session

The Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt now runs a Diploma Programme in Law among several other courses that cut across Engineering Technology, Environmental Science, Science and Technology, Business Studies, Information Technology and Continuing Education.

This follows the recent visit and approval by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) of all the courses presented for accreditation to the Board.

The rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Moses S. Neebee gave the hint during the 34th Matriculation ceremony of the institution for the 2024/2025 academic session on Thursday April 17th, 2025.

According to the rector, the polytechnic, fondly referred as the captain of all polytechnics in Nigeria now offers 21 accredited courses at National Diploma (ND) level and six at Higher National Diploma (HND) level duly registered for enrolment for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

While formally admitting the new students into the polytechnic, the rector, Dr. Neebee stressed the need for skills requisition by the students so that at the end of their programmes they will be happy they chose Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic.

According to the rector, skills acquisition and practical experience are the rootage of education and underscore the economic development of society especially in the face of absence of white collar jobs in the country.

He further warned the matriculants against not keeping to the standard and established culture of discipline, seriousness and educational excellence of the polytechnic which according to him are listed out in the rules and regulations of the institution for the students.

Dr. Neebee further emphasized the zero tolerance of the polytechnic management for examination malpractices, cultism, sexual harassment, extortion, selling of unapproved books and handouts, sex or money for marks and all sundry practices by both students and lecturers.

A total of 1882 students matriculated for the 2024/2025 session. Of this number, 1,510 enrolled for National Diploma (ND) programmes and 372 for Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.