NBA Set To Challenge RSG In Court Over N300m Conference Donation

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the professional union of lawyers appears battle ready to meet the Rivers Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas (rtd) in court to defend the N300 million donation to them.

This indication was given over the weekend in Port Harcourt when the Director-General of Rivers Professionals For Sim, Barr. James A. James had a chat with newsmen.

He stated that the money in question was usually an encouragement to support the association wherever they decide to host their annual conference.

“State governments and corporate organizations clamour to encourage us because of what they stand to benefit”.

He explained that the imposition of the unnecessary Emergency Rule threw the association in disarray and losses incurred, hence the sudden relocation to Enugu State.

Barr. James recalled that in 2021 when the conference was held in Rivers state, they were supported with N500 million by the then Gov Wike and queried the authority of the SOLAD who is even demanding for the refund.

He further added that assuming without conceding that NBA intends to refund the gift, it will not be made to an illegitimate SOLAD who was not the legitimate authority that made the gift in the first place and does not have the locus standi to make such demand.

On the State of Emergency declared in Rivers state, Barr. James who is the principal solicitor of St James Legal Consult said it was unneccesary and a pure manipulation of the enemies of the state for selfish reasons which he pointed out, must be resisted by all well meaning citizens.

He insisted that the suspended Riversh governor, Sir (Dr) Siminalayi Fụbara is a peaceful personality who has all along been preaching peace to Rivers people and his followers even in the face of obvious provocation ” and we appreciate him for that.

We therefore demand for his reinstatement and all the democratic institutions illegally dismantled”; he declared.

He disclosed further that as professionals, they believe in professionalism in all they do and such they are diligently working towards returning the displaced people’s governor in the interest of the nascent democracy.

“For us who are lawyers, we don’t believe or resort to self help but continue seeking redress in court to ensure that things are normalised and governor Fubara returned back to his seat as well as the restoration of all the democratic institutions dismantled illegally.

The Rivers Professionals For Sim lamented that the Nigerian constitution has been raped, bastardized and strangulated by the enemies of the state but that they are working hard to restore normalcy in the State for the continuation of good governance, adding that they will not do anything to encourage the enemies of the state achieve their aims as lawyers.

Barr James expressed concern over the treatment of peaceful protesters who were teargassed by the police, adding that it is a constitutional right to protest against injustice and that it is left for the FG to listen and consider the grievances of the protesters and not for the SOLAD to encourage hired counter-protest with police protection,, adding that prosterity will surely judge the enemies of Rivers State. He stated categorically that they will continue to advocate for peaceful resolution of the crisis as according to him ” the worst democracy is better than a military government”.