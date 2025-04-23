Emergency Rule: Rivers NBA Condemns Dismantling Of Democratic Institutions

…Says Sole Administrator Exceeds Mandate

The eight branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Rivers State have condemned what they describe as the unconstitutional dismantling of democratic institutions in the state under the ongoing emergency rule.

The lawyers accused the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), of exceeding his mandate and acting beyond the constitutional provisions that guide governance, especially during periods of crisis.

In a press statement signed by all eight NBA branch chairmen in the state, the legal professionals expressed alarm over what they called “arbitrariness and impunity” in the handling of the state’s affairs, warning that the current trajectory could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“We condemn in its entirety the indiscriminate dissolution of Boards, Commissions, Councils, and other government institutions, and the unconstitutional replacement of their members,” the statement read, adding “The mandate of the Sole Administrator does not include making political appointments, preparing or presenting a budget, or appointing caretakers to run the 23 local government councils in the state.”

The Sole Administrator was appointed following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State — a move endorsed by the National Assembly and justified as necessary to protect national economic assets and restore political stability.

However, the NBA leaders argue that rather than building peace, the emergency rule has led to increasing tension, disregard for judicial pronouncements, and the erosion of democratic values.

They described the relocation of the NBA’s prestigious Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu as one of the regrettable consequences of the state’s political turmoil.

The conference, which would have drawn an estimated 30,000 participants, was expected to boost the local economy and support jobs, especially in the hospitality sector.

“This relocation has led to a colossal loss for businesses in Rivers State and a missed opportunity to showcase the hospitality and enterprise of our people,” the statement added.

The NBA leaders further decried the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and journalists on April 7, alleging that security forces used excessive force during a demonstration against the state of emergency.

“Such actions are unacceptable in a democratic society,” they noted. “The NBA Human Rights Committees across the state are available to pursue legal redress for any victims of human rights abuses.”

In their recommendations, the NBA chairmen called on President Tinubu and the National Assembly to restrain the Sole Administrator and ensure his actions remain within the limited scope of his mandate.

They also urged the federal government to begin immediate steps toward restoring full democratic governance in Rivers State on or before the end of the six-month emergency rule.

The statement emphasized the NBA’s readiness to participate in a genuine reconciliation process, urging the National Assembly’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee to act swiftly to forestall further economic losses and political deterioration.

In a message of solidarity, the NBA reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law, defend human rights, and support Rivers people through pro bono services in cases of abuse or injustice.

“We urge the good people of Rivers State to remain law-abiding and seek legal means of redress. We stand with you in these difficult times,” the statement concluded. The joint statement was signed by: Cordelia U. Eke (Port Harcourt), Hilda Desmond-lhekaire (Ahoada), Simple Dioha (Isiokpo), Abiye A. Abo (Degema), Dr. N.A. Duson (Bori), Dr. C.N. Nwankwo (Okehi), Tamunosiki A. Roberts (Okrika), and Ekeledinichukwu Ordu (Omoku).