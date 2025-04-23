HYPREP: Prof. Zabbey Highlights Milestones In Youth Empowerment Efforts

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental restoration and youth empowerment in Ogoniland, with significant milestones already recorded.

This was made known by the HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey during the quarterly interactive session with Ogoni youths in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Prof. Zabbey announced that the mangrove restoration project has reached 86% completion, while shoreline remediation has removed over 937,000 liters of oily sludge and 1.7 million kilograms of solid waste.

He also revealed progress in potable water projects, with 10 operational facilities serving 30 communities and additional facilities nearing completion.

These efforts aim to address environmental degradation while enhancing public health and livelihoods.

Prof. Zabbey emphasized HYPREP’s expanded livelihood programs, including vocational training, small business support, and a new postgraduate scholarship initiative for Ogoni youths.

He also highlighted infrastructure advancements like the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration and ongoing hospital construction projects.

Stressing the importance of peaceful engagement, the Project Coordinator urged Ogoni youths to leverage opportunities provided by HYPREP to foster economic prosperity and sustainable development in the region.

In a keynote speech at the event, a senior lecturer in the Department of Business Administration at Rivers State University, Dr. Sorbarikor emphasized the importance of history in shaping community actions.

He urged attendees to recognize that individuals leave either positive or negative marks on history through their words and deeds, stressing the need for careful communication and active participation in development projects.

Dr. Lebura highlighted the Ogoni people’s rich history, resilience, and peaceful advocacy, encouraging the community to support timely project completion and to provide constructive feedback.

In his submission, President General of the Ogoni Association of Persons Living with Disabilities, Dr. Ngo Baridapdoo, harped on the need for inclusivity in community initiatives.

She pointed out that many individuals with disabilities face barriers to participation in training programs due to accessibility issues. Dr. Baridapdoo appealed for greater efforts to ensure that programs are designed to be inclusive, reminding the Project Coordinator of pending requests for support that would empower persons with disabilities in the community.