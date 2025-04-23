Former Labour Leaders Slam NLC, TUC For Inaction Amid Rivers Political Crisis

The Forum of Former Labour Leaders in Rivers State has issued a scathing rebuke of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), accusing the unions of failing to take decisive action as democracy unravels under emergency rule in the state.

Addressing a World Press Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, forum Chairman and former National President of NUPENG, Achese Igwe described the situation as “a brazen desecration of democracy” and warned of creeping authoritarianism.

The World Press Conference by the former labour leaders is coming one month since President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and imposed a Sole Administrator, Retired Sir Commodore Ibas as Sole Administrator in the state.

The group condemned the National Assembly’s endorsement of the emergency rule via voice vote, bypassing the constitutionally required two-thirds majority, and decried the systematic dismantling of democratic institutions in Rivers State.

Despite the gravity of the crisis, the former labour leaders criticised the NLC and TUC for what they called a “non-proactive posture,” arguing that the unions have not mobilised workers or the public to defend democratic norms.

“Organised Labour, especially in Rivers state as a major stakeholder in the socio-political democratic and economic emancipation of Rivers people, should not be sleeping while the state is apparently on fire,” the forum declared.

While the NLC and TUC have issued statements condemning the emergency rule and threatened industrial action if the measure is not reversed, the former leaders argue that these responses are insufficient given the scale of the democratic backslide.

The forum urged the unions to move beyond rhetoric and join forces with civil society to resist what they called an “undemocratic precedent” that threatens not only Rivers State but the entire nation. The forum’s call reflects growing frustration among local stakeholders who believe that organised labour is failing to leverage its influence at a critical moment for both democracy and workers’ rights in Nigeria.