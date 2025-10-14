NCDMB Unveils Compliance Certificate For Nigerians In Oil, Gas Sector To Deepen Local Content

…Woos Nigerian Women Into Oil And Gas Industry

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has taken another giant step to empower the nation’s oil and gas services sector with the launch of a new compliance certificate to ease transactions for local investors/service providers.

The launch and unveiling of the compliance certificate was the focal point at the NCDMB South/South regional Sensitization and Engagement Forum held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The NCDMB Sensitization Forum largely centred on understanding the NCDMB compliance certificate system, navigating the upgraded NCDMB payment portal, documentary performance of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, Revised Community Contractors Finance Scheme, NEXIM Oil and Gas Services Support Facilities among others used the opportunity to assess the performance of the agency in its 15yrs of existence and drew the conclusion that NCDMB has satisfactorily achieved the purpose for which it was established.

It appealed to the federal government to sustain the agency to consolidate the building of the local supply chain efficiency in the oil and gas sector which has so far yielded tremendous results.

The forum appealed to eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the numerous NCDMB products/facilities to acquire requisite skills and capacity in oil and gas industry otherwise dominated by foreign experts.

Highlights were term loans, working capital, equipment leasing, low interest rates for credit facilities.

Giving women more visibility and opportunities in the oil and gas was also largely discussed at the forum in addition to other facilities available to all service providers.

Towards this end, Women in Oil and Gas Intervention Fund was floated which fund size is US$20million targeting women-owned businesses in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking during the panel session, Engr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Supervisor, Capacity Building Directorate of NCDMB encouraged Nigerian women to take advantage of the facility to unlock new opportunities and make a mark in the global market.

According to Mustapha Abdullahi plans are underway to scale up the fund size from US$20million to about US$50million to make it more attractive to women who may be preferring other packages with higher loan sizes.

The interest rate for all the loan sizes is 5% (USD) and 8% (NGN).

To qualify for the loans, women applicants are required to be duly registered in Nigeria, the business must be 51% female ownership or 50% of top management held by women. Eligible transactions are oil services, contracts, leasing, logistics and related transactions. For all information pertaining to the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, interested applicants are advised to access the agency’s website or that of their partners, BOI as follows: www.ncdmb.gov.ng or www.boi.ng/ncifund.