Odili Reaffirms PUMS’ Commitment To Regulatory Compliance, Programme Support

…Commends RSG’s Commitment to Graduates

By Ken Asinobi

Former Rivers State governor and Pro Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Sir (Dr) Peter Otunuya Odili, has again affirmed the university’s steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance and program support.

Addressing attendees at the Joint Induction and Oath-Taking ceremony for 2025 graduates of the Departments of Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science, Radiography, and Radiation Science on Friday, thePro Chancellor, emphasized the quality leadership guiding the university’s academic disciplines and expressed gratitude for the collaborative support from regulatory bodies.

He assured everyone present that both the Board and management of PUMS will continue to align their efforts with regulatory commitments, support their academic programs wholeheartedly, and fully adhere to all rules and regulations.

Dr. Odili recognized the unique privilege of the graduands, highlighting the vital role their parents have played in enabling their academic journey.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the River State government for its dedication, without which many students, past and present, might not have had the opportunity to study at PUMS.

A notable announcement from the Board and Council was the approval of a #100,000 grant for each 2025 graduate, a gesture symbolizing encouragement and support for the new professionals’ futures.

Special thanks were also given to Professor Mark Tatfeng and the Radiography Board for approving PUMS Teaching Hospital as a site for internship placements—an important development for radiography graduates. Dr. Odili also assured that efforts are ongoing to secure timely internship placements for nursing and medical laboratory science graduates.

In closing, the Pro Chancellor urged all inductees to be proud ambassadors of PUMS, reminding them of the positive feedback from their predecessors. He encouraged them to remain faithful and dedicated so that wherever they go, their training at PUMS will open doors and provide lasting opportunities.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Smith I. Jaja warmly expressed sincere gratitude to the Registrars of the various bodies for their support and for attending despite their busy schedules, acknowledging the sacrifices they made to be present in person.

He acknowledged Professor Tatfeng as the induction lecturer and expressed appreciation for his acceptance to speak to the new inductees, highlighting the value of his presence at the event.

The Vice Chancellor proudly stated that the graduates being inducted—comprising seven medical laboratory scientists and three radiographers—have all undergone the highest quality of training available in their respective professions, making them proud representatives of PUMS.

Prof. Jaja emphasized the gravity of the pledge the graduates were about to take, underscoring that it is a solemn vow to uphold the ethics of their noble professions and is binding for life.

He urged the graduates to carefully read the pledge and consider their commitment, giving them time to reflect on the seriousness of their oath and the option to opt out if they felt unable to abide by its terms.

Jaja wished each inductee strength in fulfilling this solemn promise.

Also speaking, Dean of Allied Health Sciences, Prof. Bashir Bello emphasized the exceptional training the 28 graduates—18 nurses, 7 medical laboratory scientists, and 3 radiographers — have received.

Prof. Bello highlighted the seriousness of the pledge the inductees had taken, reminding them it is a lifelong commitment to uphold the ethics of their professions and urged them to consider carefully before accepting it.

He expressed gratitude to the university staff across multiple faculties for their dedication in training the graduates and congratulated the parents and guardians for their support.

Prof. Bello also praised the university management and principal officers for their exemplary leadership, inviting students to applaud the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, His Excellency Dr. Peter Odili, whose focused leadership has created a conducive learning environment.

He concluded by thanking all guests, celebrating the graduates’ achievement as they joined their noble professions with pride.

…Calls On FG To Invest More in Health Sector, Raise Workers’ Pay To Curb Brain Drain

…As Vasity Produces Over 330 Healthcare Professionals

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, Sir (Dr) Peter Otunuya Odili has highlighted the impressive progress of the university as it inducted the third set of doctors within less than eight years, producing over 330 healthcare professionals.

Speaking at the Induction/Oath-taking ceremony for the MBBS graduands of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences on Monday, the former Rivers State governor expressed optimism that if other schools nationwide matched PUMS’ pace, the issue of healthcare worker migration to other countries would lessen, as local supply would meet the demand.

Again, Dr. Odili expressed profound gratitude to the River State government for its support, emphasizing that collective efforts and government backing are essential for continuous development in medical education and healthcare services in the region.

The former Rivers governor called on other state governments in the country to emulate the Rivers State example by supporting students with scholarships to Pamo University of Medical Sciences to meet the increasing demand for qualified healthcare professionals. He emphasized the critical need for skilled medical practitioners in the nation, highlighting that investing in education is key to addressing healthcare challenges and improving overall public health.

Furthermore, he urged that such initiatives not only uplift individual students but also contribute significantly to the development of the healthcare sector. By providing financial support for aspiring medical professionals, state governments can ensure a steady influx of talent into the healthcare system, ultimately leading to better patient care and health outcomes for communities. The governor’s appeal underscores the importance of collaboration among states to foster a more robust educational framework that prioritizes health sciences and supports the nation’s future health needs.

In his welcome address, Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smith I. Jaja proudly announced the induction of 65 medical graduates, having received top-quality training at Pamo University Teaching Hospital.

He also highlighted recent inductions of nursing, medical laboratory, and radiography graduates and praised the Governor of River State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for providing scholarships that have enabled brilliant students to access quality education.

Prof. Jaja reminded the graduates that their professional pledge is a lifelong commitment to uphold medical ethics, emphasizing the seriousness of this obligation.

He thanked the university staff and management for their dedication to training the students, and congratulated the parents for their unwavering support, assuring them their children are now well-trained and disciplined professionals.

Also speaking at the event, the Registrar/CEO of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Prof. Fatima Kyari shared a heartfelt reflection on her early medical field experiences in rural areas, reminiscing about the challenges such as cooking in the field and drinking bottled water.

She recounted a memorable moment when giving a woman a bottle of water sparked joy and dance, symbolizing the deep human connection and empathy essential in medicine.

Addressing the medical inductees, she emphasized that medicine is not just a technical profession but a calling that requires empathy and connection with patients and their families.

She highlighted the importance of trust in the doctor-patient relationship and encouraged them to embrace compassion along with scientific excellence.

Prof. Kyari also celebrated the achievements of the medical faculty at the university and commended its teachers and technicians for their dedication.

She stressed the importance of maintaining high standards and quality assurance in medical training, highlighting ongoing healthcare transformations and technological advancements in Nigerian health institutions.

She urged the graduates to think beyond their individual success to alumni support for students and collective progress.

Finally, she touched on professional ethics and registration, emphasizing their significance as foundational to a reputable and responsible medical career.

The Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences at Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Cyril Chukwu, while also speaking, acknowledged the significant responsibilities held by medical leaders in overseeing accreditation and safeguarding professional integrity, expressing heartfelt thanks for their hands-on involvement in mentoring young doctors during induction.

He praised the leadership of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for reforms that have enhanced professionalism and quality assurance, enabling Nigerian-trained doctors to excel globally.

The dean also expressed deep gratitude to the university’s Pro-Chancellor, Sir Dr. Peter Otis, and the entire council for their unwavering support in advancing academic and infrastructural development.

Highlighting the fruitful partnership with affiliated hospitals for clinical training, he celebrated the full operation of their own public teaching hospital under CEO, Mr. Peter Odili Jr., which promises to enrich medical education with more structured and innovative learning.

Guest Lecturer, Dr. John Ikimalo addressing the inductees, emphasized that medicine is much more than a profession—it is a calling that requires empathy, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility.

He urged the graduates to see each patient as a whole human being with unique stories and families, not just as cases or diseases.

Drawing from examples like the courageous sacrifice of Dr. Stella Adenewo during the Ebola crisis, he highlights that true medical practice involves compassionate care, trust-building, and selfless service, especially within Nigeria’s challenging healthcare system.

He warned against apathy and encourages doctors to stay present and committed, reminding them that their white coat symbolizes trust and grave responsibility.

Despite the pressures, limited resources, and occasional frustrations of the profession, Dr. Ikimalo stressed the importance of maintaining mental health, finding moments of joy, and preserving the human connection at the heart of medicine.

He encourages the new doctors to carry hope alongside their prescriptions and to practice medicine with courage, humility, and honor.

Ultimately, he called on them to protect the dignity of their calling, inspiring and saving lives with every patient interaction, and not to lose sight of the sacred purpose that defines their noble profession. Dignitaries at the ceremony which took place at the Prof. Abubakar A. Rasheed Auditorium, include Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, traditional and religious rulers and captains of industry.