NAPPS Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Nigeria Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Rivers State Chapter, marked its 20th Anniversary in grand style at the People’s Club, Port Harcourt.

The milestone event brought together education stakeholders, school proprietors, and distinguished guests to celebrate two decades of excellence, innovation, and partnership in the private education sector.

Themed “New Era: Walking the Talk to Build a Sustainable Collaboration Between Government and the Private Education Sector,” the celebration underscored the critical role of synergy between public and private stakeholders in advancing Nigeria’s educational landscape.

In a vibrant display of culture and unity, NAPPS members graced the occasion in elegant green attire, symbolic of growth and renewal, while students thrilled the audience with traditional dances and performances.

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of Amaopuorubo Chief Sotonye Toby Fulton, Yeye Gbadega of Osi Kingdom, who was honoured as the Distinguished Chairman of the Occasion. She was ably represented by Dr. Alom Anyanya.

Delivering her goodwill message, Chief Sotonye Toby Fulton applauded NAPPS for its 20 years of impactful service, commending members for their resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to nurturing future leaders.

She emphasized that education remains the ladder through which dreams are realized and societies are transformed. She also called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure quality education delivery across the state.

The NAPPS State Chairman, Comrade Sunny Adafe Jaja, expressed heartfelt appreciation to members, stakeholders, and special guests.

He particularly lauded Chief Fulton for her unwavering support for educational advancement in Rivers State. The celebration concluded with the cutting of the 20th Anniversary cake, symbolizing reflection, unity, and a renewed pledge to further strengthen the future of private education in the state.