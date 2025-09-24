Police Arrest Three Suspects For Kidnapping In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three Hausa men alleged to be behind a series of kidnappings across Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State.

The suspects, identified as Hassan Mohammed, 20, from Wandigah Town, Mandagali in Borno State; Bello Abubakar, 25, from Roundabout Maura, Sokoto State; and Yusuf Ahmed, 23, from Hazari Local Government Area of Bauchi State, were apprehended in the early hours of Friday, September 19, 2025, during a daring and intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex.

The arrests followed weeks of surveillance after the Command received a distress report on August 26, 2025, concerning the abduction of one Mr. Humphrey Wagbara, a resident of Igwuruta-Atali. Acting swiftly, the ACU trailed the suspects to different hideouts within Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre LGAs, eventually closing in on them at about 2:00 am.

During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in several high-profile kidnappings within the state.

They admitted to the abduction of two victims, Mr. Onwuli Jude and Mr. Nwabueze Nchekwube, on September 24, 2025, along School Road, Igwuruta-Atali. According to their confession, they collected a ransom of ₦6.9 million from the families before killing one of the victims, Nwabueze Nchekwube, in cold blood.

The suspects further disclosed their role in the kidnapping of Miss Mercy Chinyere on September 12, 2025, at the same Igwuruta-Atali axis. She was later released after her family paid ₦3.5 million to secure her freedom.

In the course of the operation, security operatives recovered a cache of dangerous weapons and items linked to the victims. Among the exhibits were one G-3 Rifle with Breech Number 10398, one magazine, three short daggers, one jack knife, one stainless short knife, and one Itel phone belonging to kidnapped victim, Mr. Humphrey Wagbara. The recovery of the G-3 rifle, a military-grade weapon, has raised concerns about the increasing sophistication of criminal gangs operating within the state.

Addressing the development, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, praised the bravery, diligence, and commitment of the Anti-Cultism Unit operatives in carrying out the arrests without casualties. He reassured residents of the Command’s determination to rid the state of kidnappers, cultists, and other violent criminals. He declared that the successful operation underscores the unrelenting commitment of the police to the safety of all residents of Rivers State, and vowed to continue pursuing criminal elements until the state becomes unsafe for their operations.

The Commissioner further urged citizens to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious movements and criminal hideouts to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

The arrests have sparked mixed reactions among residents of Igwuruta-Atali and surrounding communities, who have lived under the shadow of frequent kidnappings. Many described the breakthrough as a relief, while also calling on security agencies to sustain the momentum. Community leaders who spoke to The Radiant News hailed the police for responding to public outcry but warned that kidnapping had become an entrenched criminal business requiring consistent clampdowns and community collaboration. Police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed in a statement that the suspects are currently in custody alongside the recovered weapons. She noted that efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the gang and dismantle their entire network.