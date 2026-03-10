News

Nyokuru Royal Family Disowns Legborsi Yamaabana's Statement On Shell Locations

The Gan-Buamene and the entire Royal Family of Nyokuru Community hereby distance themselves from the press statement issued by Engineer Legborsi Yamaabana concerning Shell Locations Nyokuru1 and 2.

We wish to clearly state that it is the responsibility of the Gan-Buamene and the Royal Family of Nyokuru Community to make any official press statement regarding matters affecting the community.

This includes issues relating to NEPL Nigeria Exploration petroleum limited and the proposed gas operations in the Nyokuru Community.

The statement issued by Engineer Legborsi Yamaabana does not represent the position of the Gan-Buamene and the Royal Family of Nyokuru Community.

We therefore call on Engineer Legborsi Yamaabana to immediately withdraw the said statement to avoid misleading the public and causing confusion about the position of the Nyokuru Community.

Signed:

Amb, Chief ( Dr) Edo Keniabarido, For. Mene. Gan-Buamene/Royal Family of Nyokuru community.

