Dekor Hails Barry Mpigi’s Legacy of Service

By Ken Asinobi

…Says Late Senator Dedicated His Life To People’s Welfare

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, has hailed the late Senator Barry Mpigi for what he described as a life of dedicated service to his people.

Dekor made the remark when he joined a delegation of leaders and stakeholders from Rivers South East Senatorial District on a condolence visit to the family of the late senator at Koroma, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, saying Mpigi’s contributions to the development of Ogoni land and Rivers State would remain memorable.

He said, “Senator Barry Mpigi lived a life of service and commitment to the welfare of our people. His dedication to the progress of Ogoni land and Rivers State will not be forgotten.”

According to him, the late lawmaker devoted much of his life to public service and consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and progress of the people he represented.

Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Works Commissioner in the state, noted that Mpigi’s death was not only a loss to his immediate family but also to the Ogoni people and the entire state, given the impact he made through his leadership and advocacy.

The federal lawmaker who sat as Chairman of the House Commitee on Oil and Gas Host Communities, said the late senator would be remembered for his passion for improving the living conditions of ordinary citizens and for speaking up on issues affecting his Senatorial District.

While condoling with the bereaved family, Dekor urged them to take comfort in the legacy of service left behind by the late senator, assuring them that his contributions to society would not be forgotten.

“Though we mourn his passing, we must also celebrate the impactful life he lived. His legacy should inspire all of us in leadership to continue working for the good of our people,” Dekor added. He also called on leaders and citizens alike to sustain the ideals of selfless service and commitment to community development exemplified by the late Mpigi.