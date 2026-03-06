Oluremi Tinubu, Fubara Praise Sen. Banigo On Women’s Leadership

The Rivers State Government has assured the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, of its full support in her efforts to advance women’s leadership and promote sustainable development.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara gave the assurance during the induction and decoration of Senator Banigo as Life Patroness of the African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO), the unveiling of AWLO’s 2026 Magazine, and the relaunch of the Rivers State Chapter of the organization. The event was held in Port Harcourt on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara described the honour as a testament to Senator Banigo’s enduring commitment to public service, exemplary leadership, and unwavering advocacy for the advancement of women in Rivers State, Nigeria, and beyond.

He noted that her distinguished career and steadfast dedication to health governance and women’s empowerment continue to inspire confidence and pride among the people.

In a goodwill message, the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, whose message was delivered by Prof. Odu, said Senator Banigo’s advocacy for women’s empowerment, family values, and national development continues to inspire women across Nigeria and the African continent.

“We deeply appreciate your representation at this significant event and your enduring commitment to advancing African women’s leadership,” she stated.

In her remarks, Senator Banigo described the recognition as a great privilege and honour to serve African women in that capacity.

She expressed delight at being featured in the 2026 edition of the magazine, which showcases women of character, competence, and consistency.

She commended Governor Fubara as a cerebral leader who is passionate about the development of Rivers State and presented him with the AWLO Certificate of Recognition awarded under the hand of the Global President and AWLO Global Board Chairperson, Jewel Howard Taylor, former Vice President of Liberia.

Earlier, the Founder and Global President of AWLO, Dr. Elisha Attai, emphasized that advancing women’s leadership through character, competence, and consistency requires renewed commitment to raising credible, prepared, and consistent leaders who understand that leadership is service, responsibility, and legacy.

The African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO) is a non-profit organization open to women leaders across Africa and women of African descent. Its mission is to bring together female executives, professionals, and leaders to further advance the leadership status of women and fulfill the objectives of the organization.