Vurasi Hails Jerry Needam At 60 As Statesman, Church Leader, Media Icon

The Prelate Emeritus of Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Abel Vurasi, has described Reverend Canon Jerry Needam as a man whose life reflects excellence, humility and unwavering devotion to God.

Speaking during the well attended 60th birthday celebration Rev’d Canon Needam held at St. Luke’s Christ Army Church, Kono, on Monday 2, March 2026, Vurasi said the celebrant’s journey from humble beginnings to national relevance is a testimony of divine grace and steadfast obedience.

The Most Rev’d Abel Vurasi, in his homily, traced the celebrant’s journey from a spiritually curious boy in the early 1960s to a respected church leader and media figure. He said Needam’s life stands as proof that obedience to God and reverence for His Word remain the surest foundation for lasting relevance. Anchoring his message on 1 Thessalonians 5:18, the Prelate emphasized gratitude in all circumstances, noting that divine preservation through seasons of threat and adversity is itself a testimony of purpose.

Vurasi declared that the “secret” behind Needam’s influence across church, community and profession is steadfast obedience and the fear of the Lord.

He prayed for renewed strength and greater grace in the years ahead, expressing confidence that the same spiritual discipline that sustained him to sixty would carry him to higher impact.

In their separate speeches, Rt.Rev’d Macjob Friday Mkparo and Venerable Goodluck Owubokiri, President, Christ Army Church Professionals extolled the sterling qualities of the celebrant, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, describing him as a committed servant of God, a distinguished professional, and a pillar within the Christ Army Church Nigeria.

They highlighted his unwavering dedication to the growth and advancement of the Church, noting his selfless sacrifices, visionary leadership, and consistent support for the work of the ministry and the Church over the years.

According to them, Canon Needam has remained steadfast in faith, humble in service, and passionate about the expansion of God’s kingdom.

The clerics further commended his immense contributions to Christ Army Church Nigeria, particularly his role as Synod Media Communicator and in strengthening church structures, supporting evangelism, and promoting unity within the body of Christ.

They also acknowledged his impactful services in his professional field, describing him as a man of integrity, excellence, and strong moral character.

They concluded by praying for greater grace, divine health, renewed strength, and many more fruitful years of service for the celebrant, affirming that his life has been a blessing to the Church, the community, and the society at large.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Comrade Paul Bazia, described the celebrant as a rare blend of spiritual conviction and professional excellence. He said Needam’s 60th birthday represents “six decades of God’s faithfulness expressed through service to humanity and journalism.”

Bazia noted that beyond practicing journalism, the celebrant has distinguished himself as a publisher who created opportunities for young media practitioners to gain experience and confidence. According to him, many fresh graduates found their footing in the profession through platforms established by Needam, making him not only a practitioner but a builder of institutions.

Sharing a personal testimony, the NUJ Chairman recalled a prophetic declaration made by Needam years earlier that he would one day return to the same Church, St. Luke’s CAC Kono as Chairman of the union — a prediction he said came to pass with his election in March 2025. He prayed for continued strength, wisdom and relevance for the celebrant, urging him to remain steadfast in integrity and mentorship.

Apostle Lucky Kpani described Canon Needam as a dedicated servant of God whose ministry has left visible footprints in the lives of families and young believers. He said the celebration was not merely about marking a birthday, but about acknowledging decades of consistent spiritual labour.

According to him, Needam’s commitment to the work of God has been marked by humility and quiet effectiveness rather than public display. He noted that the celebrant’s ability to combine pastoral responsibility with professional engagement in the media speaks to discipline and clarity of purpose.

Apostle Kpani prayed for increased anointing and broader influence in the coming years, expressing hope that the next phase of Needam’s life would produce even greater impact in church leadership and community development.

The Paramount Ruler, Chief Menekpughi Nwinee, described the celebrant as a pride to Kono and a symbol of what disciplined upbringing and faith can produce. He commended Needam’s longstanding commitment to strengthening the church and supporting community initiatives.

The royal father noted that the celebrant’s contributions have not been limited to spiritual matters but have extended to social cohesion and youth encouragement within the community.

He described him as a bridge-builder whose counsel and support have positively influenced local development efforts.

Chief Nwinee prayed for longevity and divine guidance for the celebrant, adding that Kono community remains grateful for his consistent representation of his values with dignity and integrity.

Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, Secretary of the NUJ Rivers State Council, said the testimonies shared during the celebration served as a personal awakening. She described Needam’s life as a reminder that commitment to faith and service requires intentional discipline.

She observed that the widespread affection and respect accorded to the celebrant reflect a life genuinely invested in others. According to her, being loved across professional, spiritual and community lines is evidence of sincerity in service.

Dr. Tubosia expressed renewed determination to deepen her own commitment to God and professional responsibility, praying that the celebrant would continue to serve as a model of integrity and steadfastness.

Hon. Prince Morrison, former House of Assembly candidate for Khana Constituency One and businessman, lauded Reverend Canon Jerry Needam as a dependable brother whose influence has strengthened family ties and elevated their shared heritage. He described the cleric as a man of integrity whose leadership has brought unity between their families and fostered deeper bonds of mutual respect. “Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand how his unwavering commitment to service, integrity, and faith has not only enriched the church and society but also brought our families closer together,” he said, emphasizing that Needam’s example continues to inspire discipline, honour and godly values.

Morrison further stated that Canon Needam’s extraordinary leadership qualities are evident across the church, community and the wider society. He noted that by consistently upholding dignity and accountability in both private and public life, the celebrant has become a reference point for responsible leadership.

According to him, the 60th birthday celebration was more than a personal achievement; it is a recognition of a life devoted to service, bridge-building and the advancement of faith-based and community ideals.

Responding, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam expressed gratitude to God for preservation through trials and triumphs, stating that the celebration was not about personal achievement but thanksgiving for grace. He reaffirmed his commitment to continued service in ministry, media and community engagement, pledging that the years ahead would be devoted to even greater impact.

Other speakers at the event include Rt. Rev’d Menele Kenneth Mwibiababari, Bishop, Kono Diocese of the Methodist Church, Pastor Dr. Augustine Niabari Zukbee, Pastor Nornubari Nwikina, Sir Joy Koko, Sir Lekiah Deeyah, Dr. Williamson Oko, Chief Magnus Edooh, Venerable Endurance Duke, Synod General Secretary, Christ Army Church Nigeria; Venerable Joseph Johngbo, Board Chairman, Triune College of Theology; Venerable J. C. Afi, Archdeacon, Ken Khana Archdeanry, among many others.

There were presentation of gifts, donation toward the church building, praises, dancing etc.