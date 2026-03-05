County Grammar School Ikwerre/Etche Old Boys Association Gears Up For National Congress 

All is now set for the first quarterly national Congress of the County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche Old Boys Association in 2026.

The Congress which is scheduled to take place on Sunday March 8, 2026 at Ema Dominion International School, No 169 Iwofe Road, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt is expected to attract dignitaries from far and wide.

According to a press statement signed by the National President of the Old Boys Association, Venerable Bekwele F. Wabara, Hon. Gabriel Ndah, Chairman of the 1979 set of the institution and Senibo Celestine Ogolo, Chairman of the Media and Publicity sub committee of the National Congress, the meeting which commences at 3pm will address pertinent issues of importance to the Association.

The statement further stated that top of the agenda of the quarterly Congress is the dissolution of the present executive and election of new officers to run the affairs of the association.

The statement further stated that the National Congress, the first in 2026, is bankrolled by the 1979 set of the institution, which has made tremendous preparations for the hosting of hundreds of old boys of the institution, describing it as a reunion not to be missed.

The statement also enjoined all sets of the institution to mobilise their members to attend the quarterly national Congress, which will see to the election of new officers.