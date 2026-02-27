Impeachment Charges Against Fubara, Odu Dropped

The embattled Rivers State House Assembly has finally withdrawn the impeachment charges against the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers on Thursday, 19th February, 2026 after the plenary presided over by the House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule resolved the half all impeachment proceedings against the duo of Fubara and Prof. Odu.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints was thereafter instructed to inform the people of Rivers State about the development.

The information read in part: “As a demonstration of good faith and respect for the person and office of Mr. President, on Wednesday 18th February 2026, Honourable members also withdrew two matters at the Court of Appeal and more specifically Appeal No. CA/PH/31/2026 and Appeal No. CA/PH/32/2026.

“As agreed among other things, the Governor and Deputy Governor have pledged to desist from infringing on the Constitution and laws of Rivers State moving forward and would both take immediate steps to remedy all previous infringements.

“The 10th Assembly hopes that the Governor and Deputy Governor would not again renege on their vows to the Constitution and all agreements as a pathway to the rule of law and progress of Rivers State.

“Once again, Mr. Speaker, Principal officers and members of the House do commend and thank the good people of Rivers State for their support and prayers for the 10th Assembly and Rivers State. “Very importantly, we thank Mr. President for his leadership, concern and fatherly roles. May the good Lord continue to bless our dear Rivers State and Nigeria”.