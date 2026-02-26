Jubilation As Power Returns To Etche Council Headquarters

By Hopejane Uzor

Restoration of Electricity in Etche Secretariat Not Political, Says Chairman

Electricity supply has been restored to the Etche Local Government Council Secretariat, marking what officials described as a historic milestone for the area.

The restoration, which brought excitement to the council headquarters, was witnessed by a delegation from Elele community comprising stakeholders, youth leaders and elders, who visited the secretariat to celebrate the development.

Speaking during the visit, the Executive Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Hon. Chima Njoku, said the return of electricity to the secretariat was a practical step toward improving governance and not a political gesture.

Njoku explained that the move was aimed at creating a conducive working environment for civil servants and enhancing effective service delivery at the grassroots level. He assured residents that his administration would continue to prioritize projects that directly impact the lives of the people, adding that more developmental initiatives were underway.

Members of the Elele delegation commended the chairman for what they described as responsive leadership and commitment to infrastructural development.

They noted that steady power supply at the secretariat would boost staff productivity and improve services to residents who visit the council for official engagements.

For the first time in the history of the local government headquarters, the secretariat is reportedly enjoying stable electricity supply, ending years of darkness that had affected administrative efficiency and slowed public service delivery.

Community representatives described the development as a symbol of progress and renewed hope for Etche, expressing optimism that the electrification of the secretariat would herald broader transformation across the local government area. The restoration of electricity is seen as part of ongoing efforts by the present administration to reposition the council for greater efficiency and sustainable growth.