Igwuruta Lynching: Ikwerre Council Tightens Grip on Motorcycle Operations

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area (KELGA), Hon. Charles Wobodo, has announced fresh restrictions on commercial and private motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, following the tragic lynching incident in Igwuruta community.

Under the new directive, all motorcycle operations within the council area will now be restricted to the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The chairman explained that the decision was reached after deliberations at the council’s monthly stakeholders and security meeting, as part of efforts to strengthen security and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Briefing journalists, Wobodo directed all Okada riders to report to the council headquarters for profiling and permit registration.

He stated that only those who complete the process will be issued official vests to identify them as approved operators within the local government area.

According to him, the measure is aimed at monitoring motorcycle activities and ensuring accountability.

The chairman also reaffirmed that the earlier ban on scrap dumps and scavenging remains in force, warning that anyone found violating the directive will face strict prosecution.

The new measures may not be unconnected with the violent incident that occurred in Igwuruta on February 10, 2026, where a mob reportedly lynched one Nchelem Festus Samuel of Umundu, Omuonye community.

The deceased was alleged to have stolen a motorcycle belonging to one of the riders.

According to eyewitness accounts, when tensions escalated, the suspect was handed over to a local vigilante outfit known as OSPAC for safekeeping and onward transfer to the police in Igwuruta for proper investigation.

However, while OSPAC members were escorting him to the station, a group of aggrieved riders allegedly intercepted the team, overpowered them, dragged out the suspect and stabbed him to death.

The incident sparked outrage in the community, with youths taking to the streets in protest over what they described as jungle justice and a failure of security.

Speaking amid tears, the father of the deceased, Mr. Festus Okechukwu, described his son’s death as “unbearable,” lamenting that he was the breadwinner of the family.

He called for justice and urged authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to book. Observers believe the council’s latest restrictions are part of broader efforts to calm tensions, rebuild public confidence and prevent a recurrence of mob violence in the area.