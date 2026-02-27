Seven Eminent Nigerians Honoured With Fellowship Awards

By Ken Asinobi

…As FCE (T) Omoku Graduates 2,319

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State on Friday honoured seven eminent Nigerians with Fellowship Awards. The event was part of activities during the 19th – 23rd Combined Convocation Ceremony as it graduated 2,319 students.

The colourful event, which drew dignitaries, including the Oba of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Barrister Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha Ob IIIi, parents, staff and well-wishers, marked another major milestone in the history of the institution.

Addressing the packed audience, the Acting Provost of the college. Dr. Ndu Nwamadioke Felix Amadike said the ceremony was not just about giving certificates, but about celebrating hard work, resilience and academic excellence.

The graduating students covered four academic years from 2019 to 2024. The breakdown showed that 649 students earned the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), 1,554 graduated with degree certificates in affiliation with University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while 116 received degrees in affiliation with University of Uyo.

Dr. Amadike congratulated the graduates for completing an important phase of their academic journey. The students were reminded that their certificates represent responsibility, hard work and productivity, and that society now expects them to serve as ambassadors of excellence and integrity.

He urged the graduates to remain adaptable, creative and ethical in a fast-changing world driven by technology and innovation.

The Acting Provost stressed that as products of a technical education college, they are well positioned to bridge the gap between theory and practical skills.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of Fellowship Awards on seven prominent Nigerians who have made notable contributions to education and national development.

Those honoured include: Oba of Ogbaland, Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha Obi III; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo; Sonny Sylva Togo Echono;

Stephen Leo Ntukekpo; former Provosts, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri; Dr. Bassey Ubong, and former member of the House of Representatives, John Chukwuma Imegi.

The Provost described the awardees as individuals who have made the institution and the nation proud in their various fields. He also highlighted major achievements recorded in recent years.

These include the expansion of degree programmes from 19 to 34, upgrading of laboratories and workshops, and stronger focus on technology-driven teaching and practical training.

Dr. Amadike disclosed that over 200 staff members have attended conferences and workshops locally and internationally in the past two years as part of staff development efforts.

He added that the college also strengthened collaborations with government agencies, corporate bodies and other institutions to improve academic delivery and research.

Despite challenges such as funding constraints and infrastructure needs, Amadike said the institution remained committed to high academic standards and quality assurance.

He expressed optimism about its future and revealed that efforts are ongoing to upgrade it to a university, even as he acknowledged the role played by Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo in sponsoring a bill to support the upgrade and appealed for continued assistance to actualise the dream.

Earlier in his speech at the occasion Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, congratulated the management, staff and graduating students, describing the convocation ceremony for five sets of graduates from 2019 to 2025 as a celebration of resilience, hard work and academic excellence.

Represented by the Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Sabina Guama Brown, the Governor said technical education is key to economic growth, industrial development and youth empowerment.

He urged the graduates to be good ambassadors by upholding integrity, professionalism and lifelong learning.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving education, strengthening institutions and creating opportunities for young people, while appreciating the efforts of the college leadership, staff, parents and guardians in supporting the graduates’ success.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the college Governing Council, Stephen Leo Ntukekpo thanked God for the success of the 19th combined convocation and appreciated President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and education leaders for supporting the college.

He said despite challenges from 2019 to 2025, the school expanded its degree programmes from 19 to 34, secured full accreditation, improved facilities, and strengthened staff development and campus security.

Ntukekpo praised the provosts, traditional ruler, and students for their cooperation. He urged graduates to value character, integrity, and excellence, and to use their skills responsibly as ambassadors of the institution.

In their goodwill messages, Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Chairman, Hon. Shadrack Ogbogu Chukwu, pledged continued partnership and support for FCE(T) Omoku, even as Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa praised its excellence, reforms and teacher training.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education to Nigeria (NCCE), Prof. Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle lauded growth, reforms and urged graduates toward lifelong learning and service.

Highlight of the ceremony was a special cultural performance by the Department of Theatre Arts Cultural Troope.