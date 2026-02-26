The Night That Almost Silenced National Network: How Jerry Needam Lived To Tell The Story At 60

By Ken Asinobi

Jerry Lenie Needam never imagined that the night of December 22, 2015, would become the turning point of his life. It was a quiet evening at his home in Woji, Port Harcourt. He was indoors with his family, preparing to rest after a long day’s work at the newsroom of National Network newspaper.

Then suddenly, gunshots shattered the silence. Unknown gunmen had stormed the residence. The first bullet rang out from a distance.

Within seconds, the peaceful night turned into chaos. Rev. Canon Needam quickly gathered his family and moved them into a safer room. Fear filled the air, but he remained calm.

Instead of hiding, he ran toward the main entrance.

The attackers were trying to force their way into the house. With determination, he held the door from inside, struggling to prevent them from breaking in. It was a terrifying moment.

Outside, three mobile policemen assigned to guard the premises were shot dead in the line of duty. Their sacrifice would later be remembered as part of that tragic night.

The struggle lasted for tense minutes that felt like hours. Help, however, was on the way.

A police patrol team nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene. As the patrol vehicles approached with sirens piercing the night, the gunmen fled. What could have ended in tragedy became a story of survival.

For Rev. Canon Needam, it was nothing short of divine intervention. That night almost silenced not just a man, but a newspaper voice.

As Publisher of National Network, he was known for strong opinions and fearless journalism. Many believe the attack was connected to his work. But instead of weakening him, the incident strengthened his resolve.

He returned to work. He continued to publish. He refused to be silenced.

Now, as he marks his 60th birthday on March 2, 2026, the memory of that night remains fresh. Friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers see his new age as more than a birthday. It is a celebration of life, courage, and purpose.

Sixty years for him is not just about age. It is about survival. It is about the three officers who lost their lives protecting him.

It is about the patrol team whose quick response changed the story. It is about faith in the face of danger.

Looking back, Rev. Canon Needam often reflects on how close he came to not seeing this milestone. The bullets could have ended everything.

The newspaper could have lost its publisher. A family could have lost a husband and father.

But destiny had another plan.

Today, National Network continues to publish. Its pages still carry stories that inform, challenge, and inspire.

And at 60, Jerry Needam stands as a living testimony that even in the darkest night, light can still break through. The night that almost silenced National Network has instead become a story of courage — a story he lived to tell.