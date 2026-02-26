GDV Coordinator Urges Support for Wike, Says Political Actors Fuel Tension Around Rivers Crisis

By Ken Asinobi

The Coordinator of Grassroots Democratic Voices (GDV), Prof. John Ogolo, has urged Nigerians to support the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, insisting that political actors were largely responsible for escalating tensions surrounding the Rivers political crisis.

Speaking during a press conference in Port Harcourt, Ogolo said many confrontations in the state were not driven by the principal leaders but by advisers and political interests attempting to exploit differences.

He alleged that individuals hostile to the minister were using others to undermine him, thereby creating unnecessary conflict.

He maintained that the situation had made some political figures appear embattled and pressured, rather than acting independently, and warned against what he described as “drumming conflict” around leaders instead of focusing on governance and development.

Ogolo advised Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to seek broader counsel and concentrate on governance, stressing that peace was gradually returning and should be preserved.

According to him, occupying public office requires maturity, restraint and the ability to avoid distractions.

The GDV coordinator argued that Wike’s elevation to a federal position should have encouraged reconciliation rather than rivalry, noting that cooperation among leaders would better address security and economic challenges in the state.

He also defended the minister’s performance in Abuja, saying residents were already experiencing improved governance and public services, including stable transportation costs during the Christmas period and better administrative coordination within the capital territory. Ogolo appealed to residents and political stakeholders to consolidate peace by supporting policies that promote development, adding that GDV would continue advocating dialogue and mutual respect among leaders to sustain stability in Rivers State.