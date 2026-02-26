Hon. Claude Urges Fellow Graduates To Shun Crime, Embrace Hard Work

…Sets Sights On Master’s Degree

One of the graduates at the combined 19th–23rd convocation ceremony of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Hon. OrikeNdubuisi Claude, has expressed joy over successfully completing his studies.

The convocation ceremony, held on Friday, February 20, 2026, celebrated graduates from the 2020 to 2024 sets. Hon. Claude graduated in Economics Education from the University of Uyo.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, he introduced himself as the Chairman of the Bus Support Group, a political platform that supports Chief Felix AmetyeObwa, DSSRS. He described his graduation as a major milestone in his life.

According to him, education is very important because it creates awareness and opens doors to opportunities. He said that having a degree gives him better chances to work with government agencies, companies, and other institutions.

He explained that without a certificate, it would be difficult to secure employment, but now he has better prospects for meaningful engagement and contribution to society.

Hon. Claude described the ceremony as colorful and well attended. He noted the presence of top dignitaries, including representatives of the Rivers State Governor, the Governing Council Chairman, the Provost, and other important stakeholders in the education sector.

He said parents were especially happy and proud to see their children graduate after years of sacrifice and financial commitment.

Looking ahead, he revealed plans to further his education by pursuing a Master’s degree.

He also expressed interest in becoming fully employed, possibly as a lecturer, while continuing his academic journey.

He advised his fellow graduates to remain law-abiding and avoid crime. He encouraged them to seek legitimate means of livelihood, noting that the economy is challenging but that hard work and integrity remain the best path to success. The ceremony ended on a joyful note, with graduates, families, and guests celebrating the achievement.