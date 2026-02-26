Executive Chairman of Rivers State Board Of Internal Revenue, Israel Egbulefu Honoured With Award Of Excellence

Sir Israel Egbulefu, Executive Chairman of Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue has added another feather to his cap as a recipient of the award of excellent performance and proficiency in the revenue profile of Rivers State.

The prestigious award was conferred on him by a Port Harcourt-based non- governmental organization [NGO], the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance.

Conferring the award on him, the leader of the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance, Bar. Gashon Bob-Achor said sir Israel O. Egbulefu, besides turning the revenue deficits of the state to surplus, has also used his position to promote peace and unity not only in his home town,Omuma, Omuma Local Govt Area but also in other areas of the state as well as impacting positively on persons who have come across him in the line of duty.

Buttressing other reasons for the honour bestowed on Sir Egbulefu, the leader of Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance, Bob-Achor said the Executive Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue has barely one year in office increased the revenue profile of the State, blocked all the leakages that hitherto, existed and encouraged siphoning of state funds into private pockets, mobilized staff to duty through adequate supervision and monitoring to ensure that only those with requisite qualifications and experience are placed in relevant positions.

‘He has also taken staff welfare very seriously and ensured regular promotions for deserving staff, engage indigenous professionals as revenue contractors besides running an open door policy`,Bar. Achor further stated.

Applauding the Rivers state government for the appointment of the Omuma – born Egbulefu and accountant par excellence as the Executive Chairman of the State Revenue Board, Barr. Achor said persons of Egbulefu`s caliber should be entrusted in such sensitive positions, those who see the State as their immediate constituency and do not discriminate.

He opined that in appreciation of the good job Sir Isreal Egbulefu is doing at the Board of Internal Revenue, he should be considered for higher positions upon completion of his present task to replicate the same feat in other sectors of the state economy.

In his response, Sir Egbulefu said he was overwhelmed by the honour bestowed on him, stressing that he never knew that some people out there had been monitoring his track records. He thanked God for the award and dedicated it to humanity while promising to do more for the State and Rivers people through effective service delivery for the overall good and development of Rivers State.