Abuja Municipal Council Elections: A Landslide Victory For APC Amid Allegations Of Rigging

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a landslide victory in the Abuja Municipal Council elections, winning five out of six council areas, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to win one.

The election, which was held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, saw the APC emerge victorious in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Abaji, Bwari, and Kwali, while the PDP won Gwagwalada.

However, opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have alleged rigging and manipulation, pointing fingers at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The ADC, in a statement, claimed that Wike’s presence at polling units intimidated voters and undermined the credibility of the process.

The APC has dismissed these allegations, with its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stating that Wike has the constitutional right to campaign for any candidate he chooses.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the elections “peaceful and smooth,” despite reports of violence and logistical challenges.

In AMAC, the APC’s Christopher Maikalangu was re-elected as chairman, polling 40,295 votes out of 62,861 valid votes.

The ADC came second with 12,109 votes, while the PDP trailed with 3,398 votes.

The APC’s victory in the FCT is seen as a significant boost for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and a testament to the party’s strength in the nation’s capital.

The opposition parties have vowed to challenge the results in court, alleging widespread irregularities and voter suppression.

The election was marked by low voter turnout, with many residents citing frustration with the political process and lack of trust in the democratic system.

The APC has hailed the victory as a “command performance” ahead of the 2027 general elections, while the PDP has vowed to regroup and come back stronger.

The outcome of the election has sparked debate about the state of democracy in Nigeria and the role of money and influence in the electoral process.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the APC has emerged stronger in the FCT, but the opposition is far from conceding defeat. The stage is set for a highly contested 2027 general election, with the APC looking to consolidate its power and the opposition parties determined to make a comeback.