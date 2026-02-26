Bayelsa Gets New Deputy Governor

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of Pastor Peter Akpe as the new Deputy Governor of the state, paving the way for his formal swearing-in.

Akpe, an ordained cleric of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), was until his nomination serving as Chief of Staff to Governor Douye Diri.

His confirmation follows the death of the former Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away in December.

Before his latest appointment, Akpe built a career that spans the civil service and active politics.

He served in both the Rivers and Bayelsa State civil services before transitioning fully into the political arena.

Between 2008 and 2011, he was a commissioner under the administration of former Governor Seriake Dickson.

He later represented his constituency in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for two consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019, serving as Majority Leader throughout his legislative tenure. With the Assembly’s approval secured, Akpe is set to assume office as Deputy Governor, marking a new chapter in Bayelsa’s political leadership.