Two Brothers, Another Die In Abandoned Well In Abua-Odual

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the tragic death of three men in Amini Gboko community, Abua-Odual Local Government Area.

The victims, including two brothers, reportedly died inside an abandoned well. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, the men had been hired by the son of the well’s owner to desilt the well and restore it as a water source.

One of the workers allegedly screamed shortly after entering the well. In an attempt to rescue him, the other two men went in after him, but none of them came out alive.

Residents reported a strong and offensive odour coming from the well before the incident, raising suspicions that toxic gas may have been present. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Amini Gboko is one of the oil- and gas-producing communities in Abua-Odual, prompting concerns about possible environmental hazards in the area.

In a separate development, the Rivers State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a 42-year-old man, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Nwobodo, who is suspected to be a member of a notorious “One Chance” robbery syndicate.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Elekahia Police Division in Port Harcourt.

Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko stated that the suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation that he and his accomplices travel from other states, particularly Aba, to Rivers State to carry out their operations.

According to police investigations, the suspects pose as passengers in commercial taxis. They create distractions by asking victims to adjust their seats or move closer. While the victim is distracted or attempting to get down from the vehicle, the gang members steal their belongings.

One victim, identified as Success, narrated her experience. She boarded a taxi from Nkpolu Junction to Rumuomosi on her way to work. During the trip, a woman seated beside her insisted that she adjust part of the vehicle’s seat. As she tried to respond, the woman grabbed her bag. By the time she checked it after getting down, her phone and other valuables were missing.

The suspect reportedly stated that he was introduced to the operation by an individual named Oguejiofor. He claimed that two women, identified as Rose and Gift, usually posed as passengers while he acted as the driver. He admitted that they had carried out the operation three times, sometimes making between ₦100,000 and ₦300,000, which they shared among themselves. “One Chance” crimes remain a serious concern for commuters in Port Harcourt. Residents are advised to remain vigilant when boarding commercial vehicles, keep personal belongings secure, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.