Celebrations Over Sen. Mpigi’s Death In Ogoni Not Proper – Oscar

An Ogoni activist, Comrade Imeabe Saviour Oscar has condemned the widespread public celebrations over the demise of Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the senate.

The ogoni activist made the condemnation in a statement on the reactions of some Rivers people particularly Ogonis who took to the streets dancing and singing on hearing the passing away of the deceased.

He called on the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District not to celebrate the Senator’s death but mourn him.

He said, “In as much as people are celebrating the death of Senator Mpigi, I won’t like to join those people even though as an Ogoni son, we’re not happy that the late Senator who was supposed to be a champion of Ogoni struggle disappointed us.

“Let me call on the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District not to celebrate his death but join us to mourn him. In as much as he was not 100 percent okay or 50 percent good to us, he is our brother.

“The death of Sen. Mpigi should be a wake up call to not just politicians in Rivers state of Nigeria but also to the politicians in Ogoni land.

” Sen. Mpigi is one of the illustrious sons of Ogoni but unfortunately his style of leadership wasn’t comfortable with some of us.

“Something that was actually meant for the entire Ogoni – the University of Environment, which was suppose to be one of those government’s compensations for the oil exploration expected by the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu, he diverted it to his own community even when we’re aware that it was not attracted by him.

We also know that that project was actually attracted because of Mr. President’s interest in oil resumption in Ogoniland.

But Sen. Mpigi decided to extend it to his community just to harmonise his relationship with Desmond Akawor. So, it was not a thing of joy for those of us from Ogoni.

” At the same time, the resumption of oil which was something that the Ogonis were against and died for – our Ogoni heroes, Ken Sarowiwa and others laid their lives for this particular oil issue, Sen. Mpigi was one of those persons responsible for its resumption in the national assembly.

“We had expected that Sen. Mpigi would have agitated that the death of Ken Saro Wiwa should be compensated and that the purpose for which he (Saro wiwa) died for should not be abused but rather what we saw was immediate plan or plot for oil resumption because of his interest for governorship ambition come 2027”, he added.

Meanwhile, Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden passage of Senator Mpigi.

In a tribute to mourn the deceased, Governor Fubara described Mpigi as a brother, a consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.

He said that Mpigi died at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State and prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.

The governor commiserated with his immediate family, the Rivers South East Senatorial District and the Senate at large, asking them to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and impacted positively on the people.

Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.