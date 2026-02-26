Fubara, Banigo, Peterside, Amaewhule Pay Tributes To Late Sen. Mpigi

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, alongside prominent political leaders across party lines, has led an outpouring of tributes following the death of Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

In a tribute issued on Thursday, Governor Fubara expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden passage of the lawmaker, describing him as a brother, a consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.

The governor said Mpigi’s death came at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest and urged his immediate family, the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District and members of the Senate to take solace in the impactful life he lived.

Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.

Also mourning the late lawmaker, Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, described his demise as a profound loss not only to his family but to Rivers State and the nation at large.

She noted that Mpigi’s commitment to public service and legislative governance would remain a lasting legacy.

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, equally expressed deep sorrow over the senator’s passing.

In a statement, Peterside described Mpigi as a friend and brother whose contributions to the development of Rivers State and the Niger Delta would remain indelible.

He portrayed the late senator as a committed public servant and grassroots politician who maintained a strong connection with his constituents and upheld the ideals of representative democracy.

According to him, Mpigi distinguished himself through humility, dedication and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, said he joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the distinguished senator, offering prayers for his immediate family and the entire Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

Similarly, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Osita Ngwu, described Mpigi as a patriotic Nigerian and a man of honour who devoted his time and energy to the service of his constituents and the growth of democratic governance in Nigeria.

Ngwu noted that the late senator’s contributions to legislative debates, oversight functions and constituency development initiatives reflected his passion for people-centred leadership and national progress. Across political divides, leaders agreed that Mpigi’s death has left a significant void in Rivers State and the National Assembly, praying that his legacy of service will continue to inspire future generations.