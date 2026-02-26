Maol Sponsors 170 Undergraduates, Expands Education Lifeline Across Ogoni

By Jerry Needam

In a remarkable demonstration of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to human capital development, Chief Lesi Maol, President General of KAGOTE, has commenced the payment of school fees for over 170 Bdere undergraduate students across various tertiary institutions.

The intervention, which fully covers core tuition and all compulsory academic charges, began with the successful clearance of school fees for more than 45 students of Rivers State University.

The exercise was carried out by his representative and long-standing coordinator of his educational initiatives, Hon. Zorzor Callistus, former Chief Whip of the Gokana Legislative Assembly.

According to the schedule released by his office, beneficiaries at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, University of Port Harcourt, and Port Harcourt Polytechnic will have their fees settled next.

Students of the College of Health Sciences, Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, and the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Saakpenwa, will follow, while those studying outside Rivers State are expected to be fully attended to before the end of the week.

This latest intervention adds to Chief Maol’s long-standing record of educational philanthropy.

Over the years, he has sponsored numerous Ogoni students through secondary school scholarship schemes, provided bursaries to undergraduates in public universities, funded WAEC and JAMB registrations for indigent candidates, and supported vocational and technical training programs aimed at equipping young people with employable skills.

Many beneficiaries of his earlier scholarship initiatives are today graduates contributing meaningfully to society.

Widely regarded as a bridge-builder and grassroots mobilizer, Chief Maol’s magnanimity continues to inspire hope among families in Bdere and the wider Ogoni nation.

His consistent investment in education underscores a clear belief: that the future of Ogoni lies in empowering its youth through knowledge.

Community leaders and beneficiaries have described the initiative as timely, transformative, and deeply impactful, praising the KAGOTE President General as a compassionate leader whose actions speak louder than words. Indeed, at a time when many families struggle under economic pressure, Chief Lesi Maol has once again proven himself a beacon of hope — a steadfast advocate for education, and a tireless champion of the Ogoni people’s future.