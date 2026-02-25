Faith At The Helm: Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited’s Enduring Culture Of Thanksgiving

By Jerry Needam

This Saturday, February 28, 2026, Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited will gather at Chapel of God International Worship Center, 22 Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, for its Annual Thanksgiving.

More than a date on the corporate calendar, this event reflects a defining philosophy: committing enterprise, achievement, and aspiration into the hands of Almighty God.

In a business climate often driven solely by bottom lines and balance sheets, Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited continues to chart a higher course — one anchored in faith, gratitude, and spiritual accountability.

The company’s consistent act of thanksgiving echoes the timeless admonition of Scripture: “In everything give thanks” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Gratitude, here, is not seasonal — it is foundational.

The Bible reminds us, “Commit your works unto the Lord, and your thoughts shall be established” (Proverbs 16:3).

This principle appears deeply woven into the company’s corporate culture.

By publicly returning thanks to God year after year, the organization affirms a simple but powerful truth: success is sweetest when it is surrendered to God.

At the driver’s seat of this admirable spiritual posture is Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, whose passion for the work of God is evident in both leadership and lifestyle.

Her example reflects the wisdom of Proverbs 3:6: “In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”

Under her stewardship, faith is not separated from enterprise; rather, it informs vision, shapes decisions, and crowns achievements.

Wise men have long said, “When purpose is aligned with Providence, progress becomes sustainable.”

Another enduring maxim declares, “Gratitude is the seed for greater harvest.”

Through its annual thanksgiving, Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited demonstrates that corporate success and spiritual devotion are not opposites — they are partners.

As the company gathers in worship this weekend, it sends a strong message to the corporate community and the nation at large: when God is honored, leadership is strengthened; when gratitude leads, growth follows.

Indeed, as Psalm 127:1 declares, “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it.”

Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited deserves commendation for continually looking up to God, acknowledging Him in all its endeavors, and reminding us all that faith remains the firmest foundation upon which any lasting legacy is built.