Ogoni Must Rise: Declare A Day To Honour Chief Lesi Maol Now

By Jerry Needam

There comes a time in the life of a people when gratitude must be proclaimed loudly and collectively.

That time is now.

Chief Lesi Maol, President General of KAGOTE and Managing Director of Giolee Global Resources Limited, has consistently demonstrated uncommon love for Ogoni through tangible, life-changing interventions that cut across education, youth empowerment, and community development.

Beyond the ongoing sponsorship of over 170 Bdere undergraduates across various tertiary institutions, Chief Maol made a landmark donation of ₦100 million to the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Saakpenwa — a bold and visionary contribution aimed at strengthening institutional development and expanding opportunities for Ogoni students and future generations.

His record of service does not end there.

Over the years, he has:

Sponsored full and partial scholarships for secondary school and university students.

Paid WAEC and JAMB registration fees for indigent candidates.

Funded vocational and technical training programs to equip youths with employable skills.

Provided financial assistance to widows and vulnerable families.

Supported community development initiatives and youth engagements.

Intervened in medical emergencies for indigent Ogoni citizens.

Empowered small-scale entrepreneurs with startup support.

These interventions are not political gestures.

They are deliberate investments in people.

They are commitments backed by action.

They are promises fulfilled.

In a period when economic hardship weighs heavily on families, Chief Maol has chosen to be a pillar of hope.

He has not waited for applause before acting.

He has not measured his support by convenience.

He has given sacrificially, consistently, and strategically.

Ogoni must not treat such leadership as ordinary.

Our culture teaches us to celebrate those who lift the community.

Our history honours benefactors who strengthen the land.

Therefore, it is both proper and urgent that the Ogoni people declare a special day to honour Chief Lesi Maol.

Let that historic celebration take place in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni.

Let traditional rulers, youth groups, women associations, professional bodies, and the diaspora converge in unity.

Let the red carpet be rolled out for a son who has brought pride to his people.

This is not about titles; it is about transformation.

It is not about noise; it is about impact.

It is not about words; it is about works.

When a leader gives ₦100 million to strengthen a federal university in our land, he is building more than structures — he is building destiny.

When he sponsors hundreds of students, he is securing the future.

When he empowers families, he restores dignity.

Chief Lesi Maol has done Ogoni proud.

Let Ogoni now do him proud.

Let us declare a Day of Honour.

Let Bori stand still in celebration. Let gratitude speak with one voice.