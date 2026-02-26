Prof Akanwa Emerges First Female VC of MOUAU

The Governing Council of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) has appointed Professor Ursula Ngozi Akanwa as the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

With the appointment, Prof. Akanwa makes history as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The announcement was made today by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Fidelis Chukwunweike Edeh, shortly after the Council’s 95th meeting, where members considered and approved the report of the Selection Panel.

Prof. Akanwa, who currently serves as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development), will assume office on March 1, 2026. She will succeed the 6th Vice-Chancellor, Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe.

A Professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, Prof. Akanwa joined MOUAU in 2011 as an Associate Professor from Abia State University, Uturu and was elevated to the rank of full professor in 2014. Her appointment is expected to usher in a new phase of academic leadership and institutional development at the University.