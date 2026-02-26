George Izunwa Funds Support For Members In Need

…As Over 20 Widows, Single Parents Benefit from Gateway’s February Benevolence

Over 20 widows and single parents have benefited from the February 2026 benevolence programme of Gateway International Church, as the Lead Pastor, George Izunwa, approved financial support and welfare packages for members facing hardship.

The Pastor in charge of Pastoral Care, Joseph Ajueshi, disclosed this in an interview shortly after distributing food items and cooking ingredients to beneficiaries during the church’s monthly benevolence outreach.

According to Ajueshi, the financial grants and cash support were made possible through funds personally approved by Pastor Izunwa as part of a structured welfare system designed to assist members in need.

He explained that the church sets aside a percentage of its monthly income specifically for benevolence, ensuring that vulnerable members —including widows, single mothers, church workers, leaders and other members experiencing difficulties—receive timely assistance.

“Hundreds of thousands of naira have been approved to support members who have one challenge or another,” Ajueshi said, adding that beyond business grants, the church also empowers members with direct financial assistance to help stabilize and grow their small businesses.

He further revealed that the pastoral care department, on behalf of the Lead Pastor, also offsets medical bills for members battling health challenges, describing the welfare initiative as a practical demonstration of the church’s commitment to holistic care.

Ajueshi advised beneficiaries of the business grants to make judicious use of the funds by investing wisely to ensure sustainable growth.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Rosemary Donatus expressed deep appreciation to Pastor Izunwa for approving the funds for the February benevolence.

She prayed for greater anointing, long life, and good health for the cleric.

The February outreach also coincided with the church’s monthly thanksgiving service, which featured the dedication of seven children and a celebration of Pastor Izunwa’s birthday by the women’s wing of the church. The benevolence programme, church officials say, remains a monthly commitment aimed at strengthening members spiritually, socially, and economically.