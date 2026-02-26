FCT Minister Advised To Be Faithful With Latest Reconciliatory Effort

By Joe Kalu

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike has been advised to work faithfully to achieve the aim of the latest Reconciliatory effort between him and Gov Siminalayi Fubara on one hand and the Rivers State House of Assembly members loyal to him on the other hand by making meaningful sacrifices as well as having forgiving heart towards everybody involved in the crisis in the interest of the state and well-being of the people.

The General Overseer of Paradise Gospel Ministries Inc, Oroazi in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State, Bishop Major Chikeruba gave the advice while chatting with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt.

According to him, “history will no doubt record Wike that he discovered Fubara, supported him and entrusted him with the mantle of leadership and that the decision has proven to be wise.

The man of God disclosed that the governor has shown himself to be humble, respectful, calm and deeply committed to good governance, adding that Fubara is Wike’s greatest investment.

He maintained that there is no one Wike would have chosen among his political associates that would have tolerated this prolonged control and intimidation like Fubara.

“The governor has had multiple opportunities to use the power of his office aggressively against his predecessor and godfather but he didn’t”. Adding that against all advice urging the governor to attack Wike, he rather chosed restraint, stressing that Fubara’s peaceful disposition should not be mistaken for weakness.

The man of God further advised that all the political gladiators should sheathe their swords at this point and restart real governance to fast track development in Rivers Stat.

On the just amended controversial electoral law, Bishop Chikeruba said it was not surprising that in spite of the public outcry, the National Assembly members went ahead to do what they did because the political leaders have already made up their minds to rig the 2027 general election. He however, warned that it would be a bit difficult for them this time around now that the opposition parties and the electorates are aware of their plans. He maintained that the Electronic Transfer of election results is possible in Nigeria if the leaders are sincere. He however, said the goal will eventually be achieved with time.

On democracy in Nigeria, the man of God said “democracy has long been dead and buried by the current political leaders. He however, believed that there is hope of Nigeria surviving but was quick to add that once there is peace, one and indivisible Nigeria will be achieved as according to him “peace is necessary for development”.

On the terrorism and kidnapping ravaging the country, Bishop Chikeruba categorically said it was the handiwork of the political leaders that were desperate to push out former president Goodluck Jonathan from power some years back but are unable to control it now like a wild fire.

On whether it is advisable to allow the Americans to assist the country militarily, the man of God said he was not comfortable with the idea as it would not only belittle Nigeria as a sovereign country but the US will later come for their pound of flesh. He made it clear that if Nigerian Military is encouraged and at the same time do away with sabotage, they will contain the insurgency.

On the implication of the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket of Tinubu and Shettima, he condemned it in its entirety, saying that the imbalance is manifesting already in every sector of the economy. ” The most visible is the closure of the worship centre at Aso Rock, seat of power. ” The Christian/Muslim ticket was a wise decision to balance the equation of leadership;” he stressed.

With regards to his church, the man of God informed that he has been in the calling for the past 32 years with a lot of experience as one anointed by God Almighty. He disclosed further that in most cases fellow men of God and members are the Satan used to destabilized or sabotage the work of God out of jealousy. “But in all, I am grateful to my God. He has never disappointed me” He informed that he has traveled far and wide even outside the country because of the Ministry. He used the opportunity to announce to the general public what he called “Special Blessings” he gives out annually to the public which he calls PAPA’S BLESSING at the church premisses, Oroazi Community Hall, He said the programme will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2026 and that buses will be sent out to designated areas to convey people to and from the venue.