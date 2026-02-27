‘I See Light At The End Of The Tunnel’ – Confidence Sampson Celebrates Academic Milestone

By Ken Asinobi

It was a joyful moment on Friday, February 20, 2026, as Miss Confidence Sampson joined other graduates at the convocation ceremony of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the excited graduate described the day as one of the greatest moments of her life. Confidence, who studied Biology Education, graduated in 2023 but had to wait until this year to officially take part in the convocation ceremony.

According to her, the event was a huge success.

“It was 101 success, if there is anything like that,” she said with a smile. “Many of us have been looking forward to this day. Some of us are already serving, and I am currently serving too. “This ceremony is our official sign-out from the university.”

Confidence earned her degree through an affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she completed her academic programme in Biology Education.

She encouraged her fellow graduates, especially young women, to remain focused and determined in life.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said, adding, “If you stay focused and keep striving, one day you too will be celebrated and congratulated.”

Looking ahead, Confidence said she has a strong passion for teaching and hopes to become a lecturer in the future. She plans to further her education by pursuing a Master’s degree after completing her National Youth Service.

Aside from her academic ambitions, she also described herself as an entrepreneur with practical skills. She explained that while she values her certificate and dreams of advancing in education, she also believes in having other sources of income.

“Even if things do not go exactly as planned, I have skills I can use to make money. But I will still continue my education because I have a dream,” she said.

In an emotional moment, Confidence paid glowing tribute to her mother, who raised her as a single parent after the death of her father during her university years.

“My dad was present at my matriculation, but he is absent here today,” she said. “My mom is my mom and my dad. I love her so much.”

She expressed hope that her younger siblings would also become graduates one day and be celebrated, not just within their family but across the world. The ceremony ended on a high note, with graduates expressing gratitude and optimism for the future.