Cleric Harps On Need To Discourage Youth From Social Vices 

The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS) has embarked on a campaign to rescue the Nigerian youths especially the teenagers from indulging in social vices that could destroy them if nothing is done and urgently too.

The anchor man of the programme and Diobu District chairman of the church, Senior Apostle (Barr) Erasmus Dike stated this in a chat with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt.

He disclosed that during the first quarter prayer meeting of the group at No. 9 Akokwa street, Diobu, there was a lot of exposition of the Holy Ghost, adding that the package included counselling, prayer, praise and worship as well as prophesy.

He informed that the aim of the campaign is to see to the spiritual upbringing and growth of the teenagers and their teachers.

“Our preaching was hinged on Psalm 42 v 1 – 3 trying to impact on the teenagers to see reasons to surrender their lives to God in their own interests.

Apostle Dike said the programme which has the permission of the children’s parents is manifesting great results, in the very short period of its existence, as even some non-members are attracted to the programme and that others who were backsliding have been returning back to the fold in their droves.

On the difference between the ESOCS Campaign of “catching them young” and that of the Penticostal churches, the chairman said there was no difference as they worship the same God with one Gospel but only different methods of delivery.

“At the end of the year, we gather the children at the Diobu Provincial headquarters for a 3-day camping programme for deeper teachings, monitoring and evaluation”; he said.

He disclosed further that in that of 2025, the group recorded about 150 persons in attendance.

Apostle Dike recalled that in their teachings, they have always informed the teenagers on the evil of worshipping idols or engaging in criminality especially “yahoo business” whose end he pointed, out leads to destruction.

On what he has observed since he assumed duty as the Diobu District chairman some months ago, Barr Dike said he has observed that the youths hardly participate in church activities but that he is working hard to reawaken all the arms of the church including the Visioners’ Circle and Brothers’ Midnight Band.

He disclosed that the major legacy he would like to be remembered with is letting his members to be recommitted to the work of God as it has enormous benefits.

“No matter the level or volume of one’s business, God’s own should come first and His invisible hands will perfect yours”; he added.

Asked whether it was proper for Christians to get involved into politics, he answered that there was nothing wrong with that “at least to show the light for others to follow”.

The man of God however, frowned at those Christians politicians he called church goers who go into politics and become more corrupt instead of influencing or converting their colleagues. He used the opportunity to preach to the genuine Christian politicians especially his ESOCS members to show the light wherever they found themselves as true born again Christian to make the difference, adding that one can receive Christ and become born again even in any denomination. “It is a matter of the mindset”; he stated.