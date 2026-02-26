IGP Egbetokun Removed, Replacement Appointed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Kayode Egbetokun as Inspector General of Police following a meeting between the two men at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sources said the decision was taken shortly after Egbetokun met with the President at the Villa, though official details surrounding the development were still sketchy at press time.

In his place, the President has appointed Tunde Disu as Acting Inspector General of Police pending further confirmation.

Egbetokun, who was appointed IGP in June 2023, had a long-standing relationship with Tinubu. He previously served as Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State — a connection that underscored the high level of trust between both men.

However, in recent months, Egbetokun’s tenure had been clouded by controversy, particularly amid claims that his statutory term had expired. The debate over the legality and duration of his stay in office had sparked public discourse, with critics questioning whether he had exceeded the constitutionally prescribed service period.

The leadership change at the Nigeria Police Force is expected to trigger fresh conversations about succession, institutional stability and ongoing reforms within the force.

Tunde Disu, until his appointment, served as an Assistant Inspector General of Police and is expected to assume duties immediately in an acting capacity. An official statement from the Presidency is expected to provide further clarification on the circumstances surrounding the removal and the transition process.