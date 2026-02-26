Concerned Women Laud Tinubu, Fubara, Wike, Call For Sustained Peace, Unity In Rivers

Women at a special Valentine’s gathering in Rivers State have commended President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Chief Nyesom Wike for embracing the path of peace in the state, describing unity as indispensable to development and national progress.

The women, who converged at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, on Saturday , February 14, 2026, offered prayers for the sustenance of peace in Rivers State and Nigeria, stressing that love, expressed through faith, cooperation and patriotism, must guide leadership and citizenship alike.

The Valentine’s Day programme, themed “For the Love of State and Country,” and anchored on Matt. 12:25 was organised by the Toby Jug Foundation in partnership with Rivers Women Unite for SIM. It redefined the season beyond romance to a collective commitment to God, unity and nation-building.

Speaking at the event, the President of Toby Jug Foundation, Amaopuorubo Sotonye Toby Fulton, said the decision of leaders to prioritise peace deserves commendation, noting that past political crises had slowed development in the state. She urged all stakeholders to protect the prevailing calm, emphasising that disunity and chaos carry grave consequences for society.

Fulton further challenged women to continue playing their role as the backbone of spiritual and moral strength, insisting that genuine love for Rivers State and Nigeria must be demonstrated through patriotism, action, prayer, unity and service to humanity. According to her, nation-building begins with faith and collective support for one another.

She also revealed the commencement of Rivers Rural Women Support Stimulus (RRWSS), a support mechanism designed to provide grants to women, particularly in rural communities across the state’s 23 local government areas, market women, Islamic Sisters and non-indigenes. She disclosed that the first phase of the initiative is expected to benefit about 5,000 women statewide.

The gathering featured prayers, praise and worship, as participants offered thanksgiving and intercessions for leaders, families and the future of Rivers State and Nigeria. Songs of worship created an atmosphere of reflection, hope and spiritual renewal.

Beyond the spiritual focus, the event maintained a family-friendly ambience, with children enjoying games and recreational activities. Reverend Salvation Oziri of Conquerors World Glorious Ministry International rendered special ministration while cakes were cut to mark special birthdays and the Valentine celebration.