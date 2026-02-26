APC Sweeps FCT Council Polls

By Hopejane Uzor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged victorious in the just-concluded Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing the outcome as a vote of confidence in the party’s governance.

The President particularly commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for what he termed “remarkable achievements” in Abuja, noting that his leadership and development initiatives contributed significantly to the party’s strong showing at the polls.

The elections, conducted on Saturday 21 February, 2026 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), took place across the six Area Councils — Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, Bwari and Abaji. The exercise coincided with by-elections held in Kano and Rivers states.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the victories reflected the trust reposed in the APC by residents of the FCT.

He urged the newly elected chairmen and councillors to regard their mandates as a sacred trust and to serve with humility, patriotism and dedication.

“He commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing APC,” the statement said.

The President also congratulated the party’s national leadership and its chapters in Kano, Rivers and the FCT for what he described as hard-earned victories.

Reports from several polling units indicated largely peaceful proceedings, though observers noted low voter turnout in some areas and isolated incidents.

Wike, while reacting to the outcome, praised the orderly conduct of the elections and attributed the calm atmosphere to adequate security arrangements, including restricted movement approved by the President.

The FCT poll is seen as a boost for the APC in the nation’s capital, where the party has intensified efforts to consolidate its foothold ahead of future elections.

Analysts say ongoing infrastructure projects, road construction and urban renewal programmes under Wike’s administration have enhanced the party’s visibility and appeal among residents. The victories in the FCT, alongside successes recorded in the by-elections in Kano and Rivers, are viewed as further momentum for the ruling party under Tinubu’s leadership.