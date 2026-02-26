2027 Elections: INEC Insists Timetable Aligns With Constitution, Electoral Act

By Hopejane Uzor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that the dates fixed for the 2027 General Election were determined in strict compliance with constitutional and statutory provisions, even as it acknowledged concerns raised by stakeholders.

INEC scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 20, 2027, while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are to hold on Saturday, March 6, 2027.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the Commission explained that the timetable was developed in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

The Commission noted that its regulations, in force since 2019, provide that elections into the offices of President and Vice President, as well as the National Assembly, shall hold on the third Saturday of February in a general election year, while Governorship and State Assembly polls are to follow two weeks later.

INEC, however, said it has taken note of concerns regarding the possible overlap of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

It assured Nigerians that it remains sensitive to legitimate issues that may affect voter participation and the overall conduct of the elections, adding that consultations are ongoing.

The Commission also indicated that it may seek legislative intervention where necessary to address the concerns, provided any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements. The electoral body reiterated its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 General Election, assuring the public that further developments will be communicated in due course.